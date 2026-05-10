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Sahyadri forests records 1,556 wildlife sightings during annual programme

Participants recorded 1,556 sightings of wild animals, birds, reptiles and other species during the annual wildlife observation programme “Nisarganubhav 2026” held on May 1 across the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Sagareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Pune: Participants recorded 1,556 sightings of wild animals, birds, reptiles and other species during the annual wildlife observation programme “Nisarganubhav 2026” held on May 1 across the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Sagareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Participants recorded 1,556 sightings of wild animals, birds, reptiles and other species during the annual wildlife observation programme “Nisarganubhav 2026” held on May 1 across the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Sagareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. (HT)

The programme, organised every year during the full moon night, aims to document wildlife activity and create awareness about biodiversity conservation among citizens and nature enthusiasts.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Tushar Chavan, field director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, with participation from 175 forest staff members and 228 nature enthusiasts. A total of 134 machans were set up across different forest locations for night-time wildlife observation. Forest officials released the survey report on Friday based on the data collected during the exercise.

Among carnivorous animals, indirect evidence of five leopards was found in the forest region, indicating the continued presence of the predator in the Sahyadri landscape.

The survey recorded a significant population of herbivores and mammals, including 347 gaurs, 240 sambar deer, 165 spotted deer (chital), 98 wild boars and 71 wild buffaloes. Other species spotted during the programme included 32 sloth bears, 29 wild dogs, 23 barking deer, 23 giant squirrels, 18 mongooses, seven civet cats, three jungle cats, one fox, one hyena, 27 hares, 18 porcupines and 61 monkeys.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Sahyadri forests records 1,556 wildlife sightings during annual programme
Home / Cities / Pune / Sahyadri forests records 1,556 wildlife sightings during annual programme
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