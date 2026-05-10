Sahyadri forests records 1,556 wildlife sightings during annual programme

Pune: Participants recorded 1,556 sightings of wild animals, birds, reptiles and other species during the annual wildlife observation programme “Nisarganubhav 2026” held on May 1 across the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Sagareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Participants recorded 1,556 sightings of wild animals, birds, reptiles and other species during the annual wildlife observation programme “Nisarganubhav 2026” held on May 1 across the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary and Sagareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. (HT)

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The programme, organised every year during the full moon night, aims to document wildlife activity and create awareness about biodiversity conservation among citizens and nature enthusiasts.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Tushar Chavan, field director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, with participation from 175 forest staff members and 228 nature enthusiasts. A total of 134 machans were set up across different forest locations for night-time wildlife observation. Forest officials released the survey report on Friday based on the data collected during the exercise.

Among carnivorous animals, indirect evidence of five leopards was found in the forest region, indicating the continued presence of the predator in the Sahyadri landscape.

The survey recorded a significant population of herbivores and mammals, including 347 gaurs, 240 sambar deer, 165 spotted deer (chital), 98 wild boars and 71 wild buffaloes. Other species spotted during the programme included 32 sloth bears, 29 wild dogs, 23 barking deer, 23 giant squirrels, 18 mongooses, seven civet cats, three jungle cats, one fox, one hyena, 27 hares, 18 porcupines and 61 monkeys.

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{{^usCountry}} Bird diversity was also prominently observed during the programme. Participants recorded 108 jungle fowls, 68 peacocks, 14 doves, 12 red-vented bulbuls and seven hornbills. Rare and notable bird species such as the Malabar whistling thrush, white-cheeked barbet, Asian paradise flycatcher, Brahminy kite and Indian scimitar babbler were also spotted during the survey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bird diversity was also prominently observed during the programme. Participants recorded 108 jungle fowls, 68 peacocks, 14 doves, 12 red-vented bulbuls and seven hornbills. Rare and notable bird species such as the Malabar whistling thrush, white-cheeked barbet, Asian paradise flycatcher, Brahminy kite and Indian scimitar babbler were also spotted during the survey. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the reptile category, the survey documented sightings of two rat snakes, two cobras, two Russell’s vipers, one python, one garden lizard and 10 monitor lizards. Nearly 100 species of butterflies were also recorded by nature enthusiasts participating in the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the reptile category, the survey documented sightings of two rat snakes, two cobras, two Russell’s vipers, one python, one garden lizard and 10 monitor lizards. Nearly 100 species of butterflies were also recorded by nature enthusiasts participating in the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the initiative, wildlife warden Rohan Bhate said, “The annual exercise not only helps in documenting biodiversity in the Sahyadri region but also plays an important role in creating awareness among citizens about wildlife conservation and the ecological importance of protected forest areas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the initiative, wildlife warden Rohan Bhate said, “The annual exercise not only helps in documenting biodiversity in the Sahyadri region but also plays an important role in creating awareness among citizens about wildlife conservation and the ecological importance of protected forest areas.” {{/usCountry}}

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