Woman alleges cops made her wait at night to register FIR

A 38-year-old woman from Salunkhe Vihar, who was allegedly slapped and mistreated by her immediate neighbour, a recovery agent, claims that the Kondhwa Police made her sit late at night for registration of the FIR on the day of the incident.

The video evidence shared by the victim depicts the accused, identified as Vishwas Bhapkar, slapping the woman. The victim has also complained of hearing loss in the left ear following the attack on her. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

She told Hindustan Times “We reached the police station at 6 pm and finished with the FIR at 11.30 pm. I presented the CCTV evidence against the perpetrator, who physically attacked me. The police authorities were hesitant to hand me over the FIR and kept telling me that they will send it via WhatsApp. The medical process took a long time as well, and despite completing all legal formalities, the accused was released on bail within 24 hours. I do not see the police giving me justice as the accused came out so quickly and I feel that my life is under threat. I no longer feel safe and who will take the responsibility if he attacks me again,” she alleged.

The woman also claimed that the accused had threatened her and said that he was not afraid of anyone even if she files a complaint against him.

The incident occurred on April 19 at the society’s premises. Meanwhile, Kondhwa police claimed to have filed the FIR and detained the suspects quickly.

The police booked Bhapkar under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-D (Stalking) 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than grave provocation), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation).

The victim and the accused both live in the same building on Salunkhe Vihar Road. A conflict over car parking space led to Bhapkar physically assaulting the victim and threatening her with severe repercussions.