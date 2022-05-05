Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sambhaji Bhide’s name dropped in Bhima Koregaon violence case, police tell SHRC
pune news

Sambhaji Bhide’s name dropped in Bhima Koregaon violence case, police tell SHRC

PUNE The Pune rural police, on Wednesday, informed the Maharashtra state human rights commission (SHRC), that in absence of evidence against Sambhaji Bhide, his name has been “dropped” in the Bhima Koregaon violence case by not chargesheeting him for riots which took place on January 1, 2018 in Pune
The Pune rural police, on Wednesday, informed the Maharashtra state human rights commission (SHRC), that in absence of evidence against Sambhaji Bhide, his name has been “dropped” in the Bhima Koregaon violence case (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune rural police, on Wednesday, informed the Maharashtra state human rights commission (SHRC), that in absence of evidence against Sambhaji Bhide, his name has been “dropped” in the Bhima Koregaon violence case by not chargesheeting him for riots which took place on January 1, 2018 in Pune.

The Pune police had filed a chargesheet in September 2021, in which they named 41 people sans Bhide due to the absence of evidence against him.

Besides Bhide, another hardline Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote was among the several accused who were booked under various sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act who were accused of “orchestrating” the violence during the bicentennial event to commemorate the Koregaon-Bhima battle in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

The case against Bhide and Ekbote was lodged after dalit activist Anita Sawale had filed a complaint, accusing them of instigating the violence, which claimed one life and left several others injured.

“We submitted this information to the commission. The name of Bhide has not been included in chargesheet since there is no evidence against him so far,” said Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh.

RELATED STORIES

The said case was registered with the Shikrapur police station.

A lawyer had filed a complaint with the Maharashtra state human rights commission about the progress in the Koregaon Bhima violence case in and while replying to the commission, the Pune rural police informed the commission that since there was not enough evidence against Bhide, he was excluded and was not charge-sheeted in the case.

The charge sheet in the case was registered by Pune rural police on September 22, 2021, against 41 people including Ekbote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP