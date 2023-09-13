Satara police to probe origin of provocative social media posts

Pune: The Satara police on Wednesday claimed that the investigation so far reveals that the devices of the two suspects under cyber investigation were used to upload the social media posts that triggered violence in Pusesawali village. The police clarification came amid recent revelation that in the previous case during August, objectionable messages were posted from the account of one person, whose claimed it was compromised.

Police personnel stand guard after a clash between two groups over a controversial post on social media. (PTI)

On August 15, a juvenile from Satara district had claimed that his social media account was compromised and provocative messages were posted online leading to tension between communities. The police had arrested Amar Arjun Shinde in connection with the incident after the probe.

In the last week’s incident, the posts allegedly uploaded by the two suspects triggered communal clash in Pusesawali village of the district on Sunday.

Sameer Shaikh, district superintendent of police, said, “We have issued notice under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 41 to the two persons who had posted inflammatory messages on social media. As regards their claim that their social media account is hacked, it is under investigation. In the previous incident, where a youth was arrested for posting provocative content on social media in August, he too had made a similar claim that his account and password was compromised.”

CrPC Section 41 pertains to police officer may without an order from a magistrate and without a warrant, arrest any person.

Shaikh said that police had lodged a third FIR against the miscreants who had resorted to violence against the police. “We have arrested 15 people in connection with the stone pelting and violence which led to injuries amongst the policemen on duty,” he said. The Sunday riots in Satara had claimed one life and injured 10 others.

