Satara violence: 1 killed, 8 injured in clash between 2 groups over social media post

One person was killed and seven to eight others suffered injuries when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra’s Satara district following an “objectionable” post on social media, police said on Monday

Several houses were burned down by miscreants at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil, some 150 kms from Pune on Sunday night. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Several houses were burned down by miscreants at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil, some 150 kms from Pune on Sunday night. This led to tension between the two communities, prompting the police administration to suspend Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure, they said.

According to the Satara Police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday night and seeing the law-and-order situation, the police force was sent on a high alert. Two persons connected with posting an objectionable post as a status message have been detained by the police.

However, the police have not disclosed the content and nature of the post.

Eyewitnesses said that a violent mob of over a thousand people went berserk and targeted houses, business establishments and handcarts in a particular area. The mob set fire to some houses and resorted to vandalism.

The Satara police in a release issued stated, “An incident involving an objectionable status message uploaded on social media on occurred Sunday. The citizens misunderstood the message as communal, posing a law-and-order situation on ground.”

The Satara police led by senior officers including Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Shaikh said, “The situation is under control and citizens must not believe in rumours. Steps have been taken to ensure that objectionable social media message being circulated online are brought to the police’s notice.”

Satara Member of Parliament Shriniwas Patil sought additional steps from government to normalise the situation. “Whatever has happened is sad and unfortunate. My appeal to all is to maintain peace,” said Patil.

According to Shaikh, an objectionable post and comments by two youths from a community triggered tension between two communities, leading to communal clashes. In response to the post, there was retaliation , stone pelting and damage to public property by another community.

Two cases have been lodged, the first under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 (promoting enmity between two communities ) and the other case is related to rioting and destruction of public property. “Probe is underway we cannot put any numbers to the arrest,” said Shaikh.