Fire incident at SPPU, no injuries reported

Pune:

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. (HT PHOTO)

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of the main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday evening. The fire department received a distress call at approximately 5:31 pm and rushed to the scene within minutes.

The fire is said to have started in a wooden staircase structure on the seventh floor and spread to flag hoisting place and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but initial reports suggest that an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze.

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported as the building was empty at the time of the incident. However, some wooden structures have been destroyed in the fire.

Initially, University staffers used firefighting equipment to extinguish it, but later fire brigade officers took control of the situation.

“Fire brigade received a call at 5:31 pm,” stated Kamlesh Sangale, Aundh Fire Station Duty Officer.

“A fire tender and a squad of eight firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. A fire broke out on the seventh floor, so it took some time to put it out,” he added.

Sangale went on to say that the actual cause of the incident is unknown and will be discovered after a thorough investigation. Local officials applauded the fire department’s prompt response in putting out the fire and preventing it from spreading to other structures.