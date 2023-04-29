Home / Cities / Pune News / Fire incident at SPPU, no injuries reported

Fire incident at SPPU, no injuries reported

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 29, 2023 11:11 PM IST

The fire is said to have started in a wooden staircase structure on the seventh floor and spread to flag hoisting place and no injuries were reported during the incident

Pune:

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. (HT PHOTO)
Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. (HT PHOTO)

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of the main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday evening. The fire department received a distress call at approximately 5:31 pm and rushed to the scene within minutes.

The fire is said to have started in a wooden staircase structure on the seventh floor and spread to flag hoisting place and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but initial reports suggest that an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze.

Firefighters worked for 45 minutes to bring the flames under control. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported as the building was empty at the time of the incident. However, some wooden structures have been destroyed in the fire.

Initially, University staffers used firefighting equipment to extinguish it, but later fire brigade officers took control of the situation.

“Fire brigade received a call at 5:31 pm,” stated Kamlesh Sangale, Aundh Fire Station Duty Officer.

“A fire tender and a squad of eight firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. A fire broke out on the seventh floor, so it took some time to put it out,” he added.

Sangale went on to say that the actual cause of the incident is unknown and will be discovered after a thorough investigation. Local officials applauded the fire department’s prompt response in putting out the fire and preventing it from spreading to other structures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
investigation fire cause pune distress call firefighting equipment sppu + 5 more
investigation fire cause pune distress call firefighting equipment sppu + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out