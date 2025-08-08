SCERT exam papers for Classes 3–9 leaked on YouTube; FIR filed

A serious breach of examination confidentiality has come to light in Maharashtra after question papers and answer keys from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) assessment tests were allegedly leaked and circulated on YouTube before the scheduled exam dates. The leak affected state-level assessments for Classes 3 to 9, triggering reactions from education officials and leading to the registration of a first information report (FIR) at Vishrambaug Police Station. SCERT officials said the leaked papers were intended for use in specific districts and not to be shared or published online. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, question papers from the Foundational Assessment Test—conducted from August 6 to 8 across government, semi-government, and aided schools—were uploaded online on August 6, bypassing official protocols. Leaked videos included Class 7 Marathi (scheduled for August 6) and Mathematics papers for Classes 7 and 8 (scheduled for August 7).

Sangeeta Prabhakar Shinde, 50, assistant director, SCERT, filed the police complaint after officials discovered the breach around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The FIR names three private YouTube channels—Kailas Sir Maths, M Marathi, and SJ Tuition Classes—which allegedly uploaded the leaked papers and answers without authorisation.

Vishrambaug police team led by inspector (crime) Arun Ghodke said they have registered the case under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Maharashtra Public University Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—specifically Sections 72, 223, and 3(5)—pertaining to unauthorised transmission of information, breach of confidentiality, and violation of government protocol.

Ghodke said, “We found that Class 7 Marathi paper scheduled for August 6 had been uploaded a day earlier, while the Mathematics papers for Classes 7 and 8 scheduled for August 7, were also found uploaded ahead of time as has been corroborated by the department officer Sangeeta Prabhakar Shinde. We have sent emails to the three YouTube channels and sought their replies.”

SCERT officials said the leaked papers were intended for use in specific districts and not to be shared or published online. The distribution of exam material had been carried out between July 17 and July 31 via a private cargo service, and all relevant district officers and inspectors had been informed in advance.

The tests are part of the state’s periodic assessment programme initiated in 2021 to monitor learning outcomes in Marathi, Mathematics, and English from Classes 3 to 9. Since 2023, SCERT has been responsible for organising these exams across Maharashtra’s state-run and aided schools.

Officials suspect that the papers may have been leaked either from within the distribution network or unlawfully accessed before the exam dates. The incident has not only compromised the integrity of the testing process, but also raised concerns about the security of the evaluation system.

Notices have been issued to the YouTube channels involved, demanding an explanation for the leak and the source of the documents. The investigation is ongoing to identify the individuals or networks responsible for the breach.