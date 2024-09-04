SCERT prepares new syllabus for class 3-12 students  

The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has prepared a new syllabus for Class 3 to 12 students. Initially, it will be implemented only for Classes 9 and 11 from the next academic year under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. With the syllabus, the education pattern in various states will also change. The educational level as suggested in the education policy will be 5+3+3+4. The officer further added that Class 11 and 12 students will have the freedom to choose courses. (HT PHOTO)

“Secondary level is classified into two groups according to the State syllabus. Two Indian languages and one foreign language will be studied in classes 9th and 10th. Besides, the subjects will be mathematics, computational thinking, social sciences, arts, education, physical education and health, vocational education and interdisciplinary fields. Among these, arts education, physical education and vocational education will be examined at the local level,” said a senior education official from the SCERT on condition of anonymity.

“The emphasis of many students is often on memorizing the subject without understanding it. Instead, students will be tested on how much they understand the subject and how much it can be applied in real life. At present, the examination of classes 10th and 12th is conducted annually. It is proposed to adopt a sessional examination system as per the new state syllabus,” the official added.