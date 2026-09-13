School inspection drive begins under ‘Chala Shalet Jauya’ campaign

Pune: As part of the Maharashtra school education department’s statewide “Chala Shalet Jauya” (Let’s go to school) campaign, school education minister Dada Bhuse visited schools in Gadchiroli and Nagpur. He reviewed educational and administrative issues with district collectors, chief executive officers of zilla Parishads and education officials. The inspection drive will cover around 150 schools with senior officials assessing infrastructure, teaching standards and students’ needs.

As part of Maharashtra school education department’s statewide “Chala Shalet Jauya” (Let’s go to school) campaign, school education minister Dada Bhuse visited schools in Gadchiroli and Nagpur (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first phase of the campaign was conducted on September 8 and 9.

The inspections covered the quality of teaching and learning, students’ academic progress, drinking water, toilets, classrooms, cleanliness, playgrounds, boundary walls, electricity, furniture and e-facilities. Officials also checked the quality and timely distribution of school uniforms and mid-day meals.

The department reviewed the implementation of programmes and indicators, including Nipun Maharashtra, student learning outcomes, PAT, UDISE+, PGI, SDG goals, PM SHRI schools, Adarsh Schools, PM POSHAN, Vidya Samiksha Kendra, DIKSHA and MahaSchool GIS.

The second phase of the campaign will be held on September 22 and 23.

Of the 10 extended aspirational districts, the school education department’s principal secretary has taken responsibility for Jalna, school education commissioner for Gadchiroli and Maharashtra Primary Education Council state project director for Palghar. State-level education directors have been appointed as guardian officers for the remaining seven districts, including Nandurbar, Washim, Dharashiv, Hingoli, Beed, Dhule and Parbhani.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}