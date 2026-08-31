Schools to hold mother-teacher meets

All schools across Maharashtra, irrespective of medium or management, will hold mother-teacher educational meets four times a year from 2026-27 to increase mothers’ participation in their children’s education and overall development.

The meets will be held on the first Saturday of July, October, January and April, with headmasters, teachers and School Management Committees responsible for organising them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The meets will be held on the first Saturday of July, October, January and April, with headmasters, teachers and School Management Committees responsible for organising them. Education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh has issued directions for the initiative.

Unlike routine parent-teacher meetings, the sessions will focus on direct interaction between mothers and teachers. Schools have been asked to invite mothers through phone calls or personal interactions in the local language.

Discussions will cover academic progress, attendance, reading and writing, mathematics, the home learning environment, health, nutrition, hygiene, child safety and government schemes. Under the Centre’s Nipun Bharat Mission, mothers will also be shown games and activities to support foundational literacy and numeracy at home.

Schools will record attendance, key issues, photographs and action points from each meeting. Discussions on students’ shortcomings must remain positive and constructive, the department said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mothers will be encouraged to spend at least 20 minutes daily with their children, discussing studies, reading, storybooks, healthy habits and subjects they like or dislike. The department has urged mothers to make these interactions a regular part of learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mothers will be encouraged to spend at least 20 minutes daily with their children, discussing studies, reading, storybooks, healthy habits and subjects they like or dislike. The department has urged mothers to make these interactions a regular part of learning. {{/usCountry}}

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