Scores of residents affected by incomplete slope reduction work at Mohammadwadi

PUNE Scores of residents continue to face traffic jams and the threat of accidents on two major slopes even as the slope reduction work is yet to begin, nearly six months after two persons were killed and several others injured in a major road accident at Palace Orchard Chowk, Mohammadwadi. Similarly, slope reduction work at Anandvan has also been pending since May with no signs of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department taking up the work. These slopes are important connecting links to Mohammadwadi and Undri however residents and commuters have been facing their worst ordeal for the past one decade.

The Palace Orchard Chowk slope reduction work has been pending since the past many months despite vociferous citizens’ protests. (HT FILE)

NIBM Anandvan Parisar Residents’ Association (NAPRA), an umbrella body of residential societies in the area, pointed out that incomplete slope reduction work at Anandvan gate is causing traffic jams and posing a grave risk to commuters due to loose gravel, unattended power cables, and exposed utility supply pipes. While a portion of the road was opened for commuters in June, the civic body has not bothered to complete the remaining portion of the slope road or erect safety barricades for commuters passing through the area.

Daljeet Goraya, who stays at Anandvan, said, “We have been demanding a complete overhaul of the slope road infrastructure since 2018 but the PMC woke up and began work only in April 2023 only to leave it unfinished till date. The remaining slope portion work must be completed at the earliest as commuters are facing serious issues like road blocking by heavy vehicles which can cause accidents at night.”

The Palace Orchard Chowk slope reduction work has been pending since the past many months despite vociferous citizens’ protests. Social worker Jaymala Dhankikar, who took up the matter with the PMC, said, “Several accidents including two deaths have taken place on the dangerous Orchard Palace Road but the road department is still giving the residents false assurances. Though the PMC claims that it has given sanction for the slope reduction work, nothing is happening on the ground. The slope has become dangerous for commuters, and citizens’ lives are at stake.”

PMC additional commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “The plan for reduction of the slopes has already been sanctioned. Soon, the tender will be floated and finalised for the actual work to commence.”

