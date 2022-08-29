SDPI opposes permission to stage killing of Afzal Khan

PUNE The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Pune unit, has opposed Kothrud police’s decision to allow Sangam mitra mandal to stage the historical scene of warrior king Shivaji Maharaj killing Bijapur general Afzal Khan during the Ganesh festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SDPI office-bearers held a press conference in the city on Monday.

“The government must not give permission to such events and ensure that the state and city remain peaceful all the time,” a statement issued by SDPI stated.

The Kothrud police on August 22 had denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting today. It advised the mandals to avoid themes which might create law and order problems. However, following the intervention of the chief minister’s office and home ministry, the decision was withdrawn on August 24.

The police have also rejected permission to a Budhwar Peth-based mandal which wanted to stage a tableau regarding the ongoing power tussle in Maharashtra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}