Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi
Self-help groups demand 15 per student hike in nutritional food programme

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The members met municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Wednesday and presented their demands before him

Women self-help groups in the city have opposed 1.45 per hike and are demanding a 15 per student increase in the meal scheme budget, citing the need to improve the quality and nutritional value of the meals provided under the nutritional food programme for kindergarten.

The groups are demanding a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 per student increase in the meal scheme budget, citing the need to improve the quality and nutritional value of the meals (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The groups are demanding a 15 per student increase in the meal scheme budget, citing the need to improve the quality and nutritional value of the meals (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The members met municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Wednesday and presented their demands before him.

The members said, “The rate of inflation is high. We have not had a hike since 2012. It is our demand that instead of 1.45, the administration must give us 15 per student for preparing the food.”

Municipal commissioner Bhosale promised to look into the issue.

