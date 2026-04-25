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Self-proclaimed godman detained by Solapur rural police

Four teams from Solapur Rural Police carried out the operation on Friday evening, detaining Manohar Mama Bhosale in Manjari

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:40 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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The Solapur Rural Police have detained self-proclaimed godman Manohar Mama Maharaj following serious allegations of fraud and exploitation from Manjari in Pune.

Bhosale was brought to the Manjari police station for questioning and completion of legal formalities. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Four teams from Solapur Rural Police carried out the operation on Friday evening, detaining Manohar Mama Bhosale in Manjari. He was brought to the Manjari police station for questioning and completion of legal formalities.

According to police officials, Manohar Maharaj, who has been under scrutiny for alleged “bhondugiri” (superstition-related practices) in Karmala taluka, was taken into custody in a joint operation by Solapur Rural and Manjari police. He is currently being questioned, and a formal arrest is likely after the process is completed.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Superintendent of Police (Solapur Rural) Atul Kulkarni said, “This action was taken after a case was filed at Kurduwadi police station under sections of cheating and relevant sections of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. He was detained, and the process to arrest him is going on.”

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Self-proclaimed godman detained by Solapur rural police
Home / Cities / Pune / Self-proclaimed godman detained by Solapur rural police
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