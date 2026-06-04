Sena on tenterhooks over Nashik MLC poll as Gite brothers refuse to back down

A pair of brothers from the BJP, Ganesh Gite and his younger sibling Gokul Gite, have put the Shiv Sena on edge ahead of the Nashik legislative council election scheduled for June 18.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who was in Nashik on Wednesday, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi had not fielded a candidate because it lacked the numbers required to win. (HT)

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Under the seat-sharing arrangement among the Mahayuti allies, the Nashik seat has been allotted to the Shiv Sena, which has fielded sitting MLC Narendra Darade. However, the Gite brothers, considered staunch loyalists of BJP minister Girish Mahajan, have filed nominations as independents, raising the prospect of a contest that could upset Mahayuti calculations.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant, who was in Nashik on Wednesday to review the party’s preparations for the election, said he had requested Mahajan to ensure that the Gite brothers withdraw from the race.

“Girish Mahajan is a senior member of the Mahayuti coordination committee. I am sure he will be able to convince the Gite brothers not to contest,” Samant told reporters.

Samant also held discussions with senior Sena leaders in Nashik, including minister Dada Bhuse, to strategise for the election.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Sena insiders, Samant was expected to meet Ganesh Gite, but the latter left for Mumbai early on Wednesday to meet Mahajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sena insiders, Samant was expected to meet Ganesh Gite, but the latter left for Mumbai early on Wednesday to meet Mahajan. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Mahajan said he was yet to speak to the brothers.

“There is time until 3 pm on Thursday for withdrawal of nominations. We will sort out the issue before then,” he said.

However, BJP sources in Nashik indicated that at least one of the brothers may remain in the fray.

“Our assessment is that Ganesh Gite is likely to withdraw his candidature. But Gokul appears determined to contest. If he stays in the race, he could make things difficult for Darade,” a BJP leader said.

Gokul Gite reinforced that perception, telling reporters in Nashik that he had “made up his mind” to contest.

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“I have already started reaching out to voters. It would not be possible for me to back out now,” he said.

BJP Nashik city president Sunil Kedar said senior party leaders were making efforts to persuade both brothers to withdraw.

​A total of 622 elected representatives from local bodies, including the Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations, will vote in the election. BJP has 190 voters, Shiv Sena 171, NCP 107, while opposition parties account for the remaining votes, including 45 from Shiv Sena (UBT), 13 from Congress and 21 from AIMIM.

“If Gokul contests, Darade’s main concern will be cross-voting by BJP members. Ganesh enjoys considerable influence among the party’s elected representatives, particularly corporators in the Nashik Municipal Corporation,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

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Political observers also point out that the absence of an opposition candidate could work in favour of an independent challenger. If one of the Gite brothers remains in the race, Shiv Sena (UBT) voters could potentially support him to defeat the Sena nominee.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who was in Nashik on Wednesday, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi had not fielded a candidate because it lacked the numbers required to win.

“Our party has not yet decided whether its voters will cast their votes on June 18. But if they do vote, their priority will be to defeat Darade because the Shiv Sena is our political enemy number one,” Raut said.