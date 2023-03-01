Sensory garden for disabled children at Wadki village

A sensory garden has been developed for persons with intellectual and developmental disability to make such persons aware about five basic senses.

Umed Pariwar, a parent’s organisation, working for rehabilitation of persons with intellectual and developmental disability, has developed this garden inside its Hostel Campus at Wadki village (HT PHOTO)

Umed Pariwar, a parent’s organisation, working for rehabilitation of persons with intellectual and developmental disability, has developed this garden inside its Hostel Campus at Wadki village, around 15 kilometers from Hadapsar.

“A sensory garden is all about stimulating and engaging the five basic senses viz. sight, smell, sound, touch, and taste. Entry to this garden is free and open to all .The timings are 10 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm,” Umed Secretary Rajendra Nahar said.

“Different kinds of bells have been installed in the garden for sound purposes and varied kind of flooring has been installed for touch purposes. Herbal plants like Tulsi and Neem, which will stimulate smell and taste sense, have also been planted in the garden. We urge all the special schools to get their students to this garden to make them aware of the various senses,” said Nahar.

