Serum Institute of India’s executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav passes away in Pune at 72

Dr Suresh Jadhav, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) executive director passed away in Pune following a brief illness, his family members said on Wednesday. Jadhav, 72, was suffering from renal inefficiency and cancer, his family said.

Associated with SII since 1979, Dr Jadhav mainly looked after manufacturing and quality control at the company.

“The @SerumInstIndia family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences,” said Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) chief executive.

Dr Jadhav was instrumental in setting up the vaccine manufacturing process at Serum’s Manjri unit near Pune where the company is producing the Covishield vaccine.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited, in her condolence message said the biotech world has lost an irreplaceable stalwart. “Shocked to learn of the untimely demise of Dr Suresh Jadhav Executive Director of @SerumInstIndia - The Biotech world has lost an irreplaceable stalwart RIP. Om Shanti,” she tweeted.

According to Serum officials, Dr Jadhav was active in the company till recently.

World Health Orgainsation’s (WWHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan also offerred her condolences on the demise of Jadhav. “Very sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest In Peace @adarpoonawalla @SerumInstIndia@GaviSeth@gavi,” she tweeted.