Servant held for allegedly stealing money from temple donation box

A servant working at the famous Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Temple in Alandi has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from the temple’s donation box, police said on Saturday.

Following suspicion, the matter was investigated internally and later reported to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrest was made on Friday following a complaint lodged by the temple management at Alandi Police Station.

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According to temple authorities, around ₹15,000 was found missing from the donation box inside the temple premises. The incident came to light after officials noticed discrepancies in the donation amount during routine verification and CCTV surveillance.

Following suspicion, the matter was investigated internally and later reported to the police. During questioning, the accused, identified as Vishal Varule, 33, of Narayangaon in Junnar taluka, allegedly confessed to stealing the cash, officials said. Police subsequently arrested him and launched a further investigation into the case.

Bhima Narke, senior inspector, Alandi Police Station, said, “The accused has been working as a servant at the temple for the last two years. He was associated with the prasadalaya department and was shifted to the donation department in January this year. We have arrested him and are verifying his previous criminal records.”

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{{^usCountry}} The theft at one of Maharashtra’s most revered pilgrimage sites has raised concerns over the safety of donations and internal security arrangements at religious places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The theft at one of Maharashtra’s most revered pilgrimage sites has raised concerns over the safety of donations and internal security arrangements at religious places. {{/usCountry}}

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