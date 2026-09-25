Seven FIRs involving losses of 1.87 crore registered

PUNE: The Pune police on September 23 registered seven cheating-related FIRs involving financial losses of around ₹1.8766 crore, with the cases ranging from an alleged fake RTO challan application to misappropriation of company funds. The seventh case registered at Baner police station involves impersonation as a police officer but the FIR does not specify the monetary loss.

Pune police registered seven cheating-related FIRs involving financial losses of around ₹1.8 crore, with cases ranging from alleged fake RTO challan application to misappropriation of company funds. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Of the seven FIRs, one registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station involves a loss of ₹87.07 lakh. As per the complainant, Vandana Dnyandev Khandare, 13 people associated with Infrotek (name of company) collected booking amounts from customers but failed to provide the promised flats and open spaces. The case has been registered under sections 316(5), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The second FIR registered at Kalepadal police station involves a loss of ₹56.47 lakh. As per the complainant, Lata Anil Chede, three people promised to arrange gold loans, education loans and Bajaj Finance loans at 50% of the amount and collected ₹55.12 lakh from her. One of the accused allegedly received another ₹1.35 lakh in connection with the transaction, ₹1.15 lakh out of which was returned. The case was registered under sections 316(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS.

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{{^usCountry}} The third FIR registered at Wagholi police station involves a loss of ₹23 lakh. As per the complainant, a 38-year-old man, three people gained his confidence and gave him false assurances regarding tourism plans and services. The accused transferred the money from the complainant’s bank account and other merchant accounts but did not provide the promised tourism services. The case was registered under sections 318(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third FIR registered at Wagholi police station involves a loss of ₹23 lakh. As per the complainant, a 38-year-old man, three people gained his confidence and gave him false assurances regarding tourism plans and services. The accused transferred the money from the complainant’s bank account and other merchant accounts but did not provide the promised tourism services. The case was registered under sections 318(2) and 3(5) of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

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The fourth FIR also registered at Wagholi police station involves a loss of ₹13.76 lakh. As per the complainant, Madhukar Shivram Devalkar, 55, an accountant with Eco Valley Farms and Foods Limited at Bakori village, ₹1,376,388 was allegedly misappropriated. A case was registered under section 316(4) of the BNS.

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The fifth FIR registered at Faraskhana police station involves a cyber fraud of ₹3.04 lakh. As per the complainant, Baba Sayyad Sheikh, 43, an unidentified person contacted him claiming that he needed to pay an RTO challan and sent him a file through which the accused obtained access to the complainant’s mobile phone and defrauded him of ₹3.04 lakh. The case was registered under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the BNS; and section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

The sixth FIR registered at Swargate police station involves an amount of ₹4.30 lakh. As per the complainant, a dry fruit trader, he was promised dry fruits worth ₹6.35 lakh for which he paid ₹1.75 lakh online. The accused repeatedly demanded the remaining ₹4.30 lakh despite failing to deliver the goods. The case was registered under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the BNS.

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The seventh FIR registered at Baner police station involves allegations of impersonation and use of a forged Maharashtra police identity card. As per the FIR, two people prepared and used a fake police identity card with one of them parading as a police officer. The case was registered under sections 204, 205, 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the BNS. The FIR does not mention a specific monetary loss.