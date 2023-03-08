Shaniwarwada residents write letter to PMO demanding right to reconstruct their dilapidated houses

Around 200 citizens living near Shaniwarwada have now come together to seek permission for the total reconstruction of their dilapidated houses. The residents have formed a new committee ‘Shaniwarwada Kriui Samiti’ and have written a letter to Prime Minister office (PMO) for reconsideration of the law on construction near historical buildings like Shaniwarwada.

Built in 1746, the Shaniwar Wada is one of the most iconic heritage structures of the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) ordinance, 2010 has set stringent norms for carrying out construction, additions or repair in existing properties within 100-metre and 300-metre zones of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments. It is mandatory to get a no-objection certificate from the Department of Archaeology for construction up to 100 to 3 metres

In the letter submitted to PMO, the residents have urged the central government to reconsider the Act and revise its conditions. The residents in the letter stated their plight and how they are suffering due to the existing law, that allows no construction upto 100 metres.

The old Wadas are in dilapidated condition as no repairs and construction is allowed. The residents are raising their concerns for quite some time and have reached out to local bodies to get approval for constructions.Some citizens have filed petitions in the High Court, the hearing of which has reached the final stage.

Devendra Satkar, chairman of the committee said, “While protecting and conserving each national monument, the guidelines should be based on the uniqueness of the monument and also on the surrounding areas. Shaniwarwada is densely populated as thousands of citizens live in the old wadas surrounding the historical site. They are unable to build their dilapidated houses and are risking their lives due to their living conditions.”

“The said rules must be made by asking for resident’s idea, or the rules must be given to the municipal corporations who can take the decision accordingly. The law was made with no scientific basis, and without and people’s opinion. It also does not have any opinion from an expert in the field,” added Satkar.

Rakesh Oswal, another member of the committee said, “The old wadas surrounding Shanwarwada are beyond repair. Making a law without consulting citizens to whom that law applies to is inconsiderate. It is unfair and perverse to impose a single demarcation line by law for all national monuments.”