Pune: In a bid to provide convenient public transport and reduce traffic congestion in these employment hubs, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning to introduce dedicated bus services aligned with the work shifts of employees travelling to Hinjewadi IT (information technology) Park and the Chakan industrial area. The transport body will approach companies operating in both industrial areas to collect information about the number of employees, their shift timings and commuting routes. Based on the data collected, the PMPML will plan bus routes and frequencies to cater to the commuting requirements of employees working in different shifts. PMPML is planning to introduce bus services aligned with work shifts of staff travelling to Hinjewadi IT Park and Chakan industrial area in a bid to provide public transport, reduce traffic congestion. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“We are planning to introduce bus services according to the work shifts of employees in Hinjewadi and Chakan. For this, we will contact companies in both industrial areas and collect information about the number of employees commuting daily, their shift timings, and other necessary details. Companies should also approach the PMPML and share employee travel information so that we can plan the routes and bus frequencies accordingly. Employees and other citizens should increasingly use public transport to avoid traffic congestion and pollution,” said Yashwant Hinge, chief transport manager, PMPML.

Several companies in Hinjewadi and Chakan operate in three or more shifts, requiring employees to travel at odd hours, including early mornings, late evenings and nights. However, the availability of public transport at these timings remains a challenge for many workers, forcing them to depend on personal vehicles or private transport operators. A shift-based bus service is expected to provide employees with a more affordable and convenient commuting option while reducing dependence on private vehicles. A large number of employees from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the surrounding areas travel daily to Hinjewadi and Chakan for work. The movement of thousands of vehicles during peak office hours leads to severe traffic congestion in both areas, with traffic jams affecting industrial operations as well as local commuters. The proposed initiative is also expected to help reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular pollution. Once the companies share the required information, the PMPML will assess employee travel patterns and accordingly decide the routes, timings and number of bus trips required. The participation of companies will be crucial in determining the demand and ensuring that the proposed services are aligned with actual shift schedules.

“Shift-based public transport is an important requirement for employees working in the Chakan industrial area, as companies operate multiple shifts and workers travel at different hours. Many employees currently depend on private vehicles due to limited public transport connectivity during their shift timings. If the PMPML introduces buses based on actual employee requirements and ensures reliable frequency, it will benefit workers, reduce commuting expenses, and help ease traffic congestion around the industrial area,” said Dilip Batwal, member of the Federation of Chakan Industries Association.

The PMPML currently operates a fleet of 2,117 buses and plans to induct another 500 CNG buses by March next year. The additional buses are expected to strengthen the transport body’s capacity to expand services and cater to the commuting requirements of employees travelling to industrial and IT hubs.