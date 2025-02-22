Shirke family members raise objections against movie ‘Chhaava’

PUNE The descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections to the Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’, accusing the filmmakers of failing to consult them before depicting their family in the film. They assert that their ancestors have been portrayed in a negative light and historical facts have been distorted. Descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections to Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’ accusing the filmmakers of depicting their family in the film in a negative light. (HT)

The movie falsely depicts the Shirke family as villains, whereas in reality, they were loyal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, allege the family members.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke, 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, said, “This is nothing but the misinterpretation of historical facts. It tarnishes the family’s reputation. Hence, we have issued a notice to the film director and will file a defamation case of ₹100 crore against him.’’

The family issued a notice on February 20 to director, Laxman Utekar, demanding clarification and necessary modifications in the film. Additionally, they have threatened to stage statewide protests if their concerns are not addressed.

The kin have, on the same day, also filed a complaint application with the Pune city police commissionerate seeking legal action against filmmakers.

According to Laxmikant Raje Shirke, they had filed an RTI application in 2009 with the Directorate of Archives seeking documents related to information about Sambhu Raje that was shared by Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke to the Mughals. But no such documentary evidence was found, he claimed.

The Shirke family insists that historical movies should be made with proper research and consultation with relevant stakeholders, particularly descendants of key historical figures.

While explaining the legality in the case Advocate Muyur Dodke said, “After the notice is issued by the family the director has to respond accordingly and later the family can approach the court. It can either be a criminal or civil case.”