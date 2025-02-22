Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shirke family members raise objections against movie ‘Chhaava’

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 22, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections to Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’ accusing the filmmakers of depicting their family in the film in a negative light

PUNE The descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections to the Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’, accusing the filmmakers of failing to consult them before depicting their family in the film. They assert that their ancestors have been portrayed in a negative light and historical facts have been distorted.

Descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections to Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’ accusing the filmmakers of depicting their family in the film in a negative light. (HT)
Descendants of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke have raised objections to Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’ accusing the filmmakers of depicting their family in the film in a negative light. (HT)

The movie falsely depicts the Shirke family as villains, whereas in reality, they were loyal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, allege the family members.

Laxmikant Raje Shirke, 13th descendant of Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke, said, “This is nothing but the misinterpretation of historical facts. It tarnishes the family’s reputation. Hence, we have issued a notice to the film director and will file a defamation case of 100 crore against him.’’

The family issued a notice on February 20 to director, Laxman Utekar, demanding clarification and necessary modifications in the film. Additionally, they have threatened to stage statewide protests if their concerns are not addressed.

The kin have, on the same day, also filed a complaint application with the Pune city police commissionerate seeking legal action against filmmakers.

According to Laxmikant Raje Shirke, they had filed an RTI application in 2009 with the Directorate of Archives seeking documents related to information about Sambhu Raje that was shared by Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke to the Mughals. But no such documentary evidence was found, he claimed.

The Shirke family insists that historical movies should be made with proper research and consultation with relevant stakeholders, particularly descendants of key historical figures.

While explaining the legality in the case Advocate Muyur Dodke said, “After the notice is issued by the family the director has to respond accordingly and later the family can approach the court. It can either be a criminal or civil case.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On