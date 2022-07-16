Shiv Sena sacks ex-minister Shivtare for anti-party activities

Shiv Sena on Saturday sacked former minister of state and ex-MLA for anti-party activities. He was the Sena MLA from Purandar in Pune district.

Shivtare said, “When party MLA’s rebelled from Shiv Sena and went to Guhati, I supported them. Even before forming the government, I had announced to be with Eknath Shinde.”

Shivtare blamed party spokesman Sanjay Raut for this rebellion led by Shinde.

He said, “Everyone knows that Raut is more close to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. He is responsible for the current downfall of the party.” Shivtare said he holds Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in high esteem but the “undercurrent of resentment” in the Sena over the allying with Congress cannot be ignored.

Pune district is mainly dominated by NCP. But Shivtare raised his voice against the NCP and emerged victorious in Purandar twice. In 2019, he was defeated by Congress. After Maha Vikas Aghadi’s formation while coming to power, Shivtare’s political survival became difficult. After Shinde was sworn in as chief minister, Shivtare issued full page advertisements in the local newspapers.

Shivtare said, “My stand is very clear. I am with Shinde and rebel Sena MLAs. If they join some other party or will remain as separate identity, I will remain with them.” He claimed that no one in Shiv Sena was happy over the decision to join hands with Congress in 2019. “The party upholding Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva was the real Shiv Sena,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers from city recently met Thackeray and supported him. Except few leaders including former corporator from Kondhwa Nana Bhingare, all the Sena members and officers bearers from Pune city will remain with Thackeray.