Shiv Sena workers damage Pune office of rebel MLA

The Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. The protestors also wrote “gaddar” (traitor) on a wall of the office and raised slogans against him and other rebel MLAs.

Following the attack at Sawant’s Bhairavnath Sugar Works office located at Balaji area in Katraj in the morning, police provided protection to his other offices and residence in Pune.

Sena corporator Vishal Dhanawade, who was part of the action, said, “The ransacking of Sawant’s office is just the beginning and the offices of every traitor (rebel MLA) will be destroyed in the coming days.”

The Sena workers also ransacked an office of Shinde at Sadashiv peth. Some party workers gathered at Yerawada in support of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and raised slogans against rebel MLAs.

“Our party workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant’s office. All traitors and rebel MLAs who have troubled our chief Uddhav Thackeray will face this type of action. Their office will also be attacked. No one will be spared,” said Sanjay More, Shiv Sena Pune city head.

Reacting to the incident, Sawant, who represents the Paranda assembly constituency in the Osmanabad district, warned of a “tit for tat” response once the political crisis is resolved.

“We are patient due to orders from our leader Eknath Shinde. We will tit for tat reply once this political issue is resolved. It is my humble request to (vandals) to stay within their limits,” he said in a Facebook post in Marathi.

Talking about the incident, DCP Sagar Patil said, “Sawant’s sugar factory office was attacked between 10.30 am and 11 am. We are registering a case in this connection and instructions to take further action have been given to the local police officials.”

Sawant was minister of state in the previous government led by the BJP-Sena alliance. According to party workers, Sawant was unhappy over not being given a ministerial post in the Maha Vikas Agadhi government. He was the first Sena rebel to speak to the media at Surat claiming clear majority.

Though Sawant hails from Marathwada region, his educational institute is located in Pune with office at Katraj.

With agency inputs