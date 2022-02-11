Shivaji Jayanti: PMC requests Maha govt to celebrate in a grand manner

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to the Maharashtra government to allow Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations this year on February 19.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking permission for the authorities to celebrate the festival without restrictions this year.

PMC held a meeting to plan preparations for Shivaji Maharaj birthday celebrations. PMC officials, police and various representative were present at the meeting.

Mayor said, “PMC plans to celebrate the day in a grand manner this year. The Covid pandemic situation had forced the civic administration to carry on events in a subdued manner last year. However, this year, citizens are looking forward to celebrate the festival with lot of enthusiasm and fanfare.”