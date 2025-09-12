Shivendraraje to meet Pune divisional commissioner over Satara Gazette for Maratha reservation

Pune: After notifying the Hyderabad Gazette, the Maharashtra government has initiated preparations to study the Satara Gazette, which if implemented, will enable the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Western Maharashtra. Sangli: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil weaving the hands to supporters during on tour for reservation activity at Sangli on Friday. Photo by Uday Deolekar Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)

Minister of state for public works Shivendrasinghraje Bhosale plans to visit the Pune divisional commissioner’s office on Friday to review the matter. Officials from the archaeology department and other related departments have also been called for the meeting.

The move follows the assurance given to Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Manoj Jarange Patil during his hunger strike in Mumbai. At that time, the government had promised to implement both the Hyderabad and Satara Gazetteers so that maximum number of Marathas could avail reservation benefits. Bhosale had pledged that the process would be completed within two months. Following commitments made by him and cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Jarange Patil had withdrawn his agitation.

While the government resolution (GR) for the Hyderabad Gazette has already been issued, the state had sought two months to work on the Satara Gazette, which according to pro quota activists, records several Maratha families as Kunbi.

The Pune divisional commissionerate confirmed of Friday’s meeting mentioned in Bhosale’s official tour schedule. Meanwhile, sources revealed that a separate meeting on the Satara Gazetteer was held at Mantralaya on Wednesday, where the government directed the divisional commissioner’s office to submit its report within the next few days.