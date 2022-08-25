Short film on respiratory diseases by KEM Hospital

The KEM Hospital Research Centre Pune on Wednesday launched a short film to create awareness about respiratory diseases. The 15-minute film is financially supported by the NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Respiratory Health (RESPIRE) at the University of Edinburgh, UK.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film is a story targeted at rural audience which aims to raise awareness about respiratory health, focusing on COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and asthma, including preventive measures, available treatments, and rehabilitation possibilities. The film also sheds light on the important work done at the pulmonary rehabilitation centre at KEM Vadu.

Dr Parag Khatavkar, chest physician, KEM Hospital Research Centre, said that respiratory diseases, especially COPD and asthma are amongst the most misunderstood and underdiagnosed diseases. The film will help increase awareness about the disease and its diagnosis.

The film also attempts to debunk myths, misconceptions and superstitions surrounding the disease and tries to de-stigmatise the use of inhalers and similar treatments.

Diksha Singh of KEM Hospital Research Centre who conceptualised and coordinated the film production process said the film will be screened in urban and rural areas and posted across social media platforms. The film will also be screened in the waiting areas of general and chest department OPDs, private chest clinics and study clinics at the Vadu rural health programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}