Shrinath Bhimale set to become new standing committee chairman

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Shrinath Bhimale is set to become the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The ruling BJP, which holds a comfortable majority in the civic body, on Wednesday declared Bhimale as its candidate for the post. A senior party leader, Bhimale had served as Leader of the House in the previous term. (HT FILE)

The 16-member committee was constituted last week, with seats allocated according to party strength: BJP (13), Nationalist Congress Party (2) and Congress (1). The election is scheduled for February 24. Given the BJP’s majority, Bhimale’s appointment is expected to be a formality.

A senior party leader, Bhimale had served as Leader of the House in the previous term. He and Ganesh Bidkar were earlier contenders for the Mayor’s post. However, after the position was reserved for women from the general category, Manjusha Nagpure was appointed Mayor. Bidkar was subsequently named Leader of the House.

On Wednesday, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced Bhimale’s candidature for the Standing Committee chairmanship.

“I am thankful to the party for this opportunity. I will strive to do justice to the post,” Bhimale said.

Party leaders said the BJP has continued its practice of assigning key posts to senior workers. As in the previous term, no major positions have been given to leaders who joined the party from other political outfits.