Sibling killed over property dispute, one held in Pune

PUNE: The Pune police crime branch unit 3 on Monday arrested one person for killing a man by pushing him into a canal in 2017.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Dhanawade of Shivne. According to the police, the accused and three others had pushed the victim, identified as Pankaj Dighe, into a canal in Hadapsar on March 14, 2017. Police have formed team to arrest other accused in the case, including Suhas Dighe, his sister Ashwini and friend of Ashwini, Prashant.

According to the police, siblings Suhas Chandrakant Dighe, Ashwini and victim Pankaj had a property dispute over their house in Erandwane. On March 14, 2017, accused siblings Ashwini and Suhas asked Pankaj to transfer house on their name. When he refused to do so, the duo along with Mahesh and Prashant assaulted him and pushed him into the canal leading to his death.

To mislead the police, Suhas reported a missing complaint at Deccan police station. The police found the body of Pankaj in the canal on March 19, 2017.

Police inspector Anita More on Tuesday said, “Acting on a tip-off, we interrogated Mahesh who confessed of having helped the siblings in killing their own brother.’’

The police on August 1 registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 201 (giving false information to screen offender), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at large.

