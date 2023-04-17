Minorities commission chairman praised PM Modi for helping Sikh community

Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said that popularity of PM Narendra Modi has gone up in the Sikh Community as they have seen the PM work for them and listen to their problems. “ The PM has opened Kartarpur corridor, provided financial aid of ₹360 crore to the Golden temple and even removing names of Sikhs from the blacklist. The PM has also observed Bal Diwas which is the commemoration of the martyrdom of two sons of the Guru by the Mughal emperor. The Sikh community is thankful to PM Modi for his service to the community.” Singh addressing an all-minorities community gathering on the occasion of Iftaar at Imambara in Pune Camp.

He further stated that the government was not worried about law-and-order situation in Punjab as the Sikhs were in a majority. “Who is Amritpal and what are his credentials. What has he done for the Sikhs? Why will Sikh community follow him. This issue has been hyped by the media. The situation is peaceful in Punjab,” he added.

In a major development , Lalpura appointed state BJP spokesperson Ali Daruwala as a National Advisor of Minority Commission of India . Daruwala said that he will work for educational and socio-economic empowerment of all minorities of the country.

On Monday, dignitaries from the Muslim, Jewish, Parsi, Iranian and Christian communities gathered at the Imambara for an Iftar.