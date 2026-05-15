Pune/Nashik: Police arrested Namkaran Aware, a close aide of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and former secretary of a temple trust headed by him, in connection with the alleged opening of 32 fake accounts in a cooperative credit society in Kundewadi village of Sinnar tehsil in Nashik.

Sinnar police arrest Kharat aide in fake accounts case

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Hemantkumar Bhamare, inspector of Sinnar police station, told HT that police arrested Aware late on Wednesday for allegedly facilitating the opening of the fake accounts after 2016. Police produced him before a local court on Thursday, which remanded him to five days’ police custody.

“Aware was the chairman of the cooperative society when these fake accounts were opened. During the investigation, we found that he had given approval for opening the accounts,” Bhamare said.

Public prosecutor Jagdish Patil informed the court that Aware allegedly received commissions from Kharat in transactions carried out through the fictitious accounts. Police sources said transactions worth over ₹50 lakh were allegedly conducted through these accounts.

The case came to light after Sinnar resident Narayan Ghotekar lodged a complaint on April 21 this year, alleging that an account had been opened in his name without his knowledge. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against Kharat, the management and concerned staff of the cooperative society under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, misappropriation and other offences.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said investigators would question both Kharat and Aware about the purpose behind opening the fake accounts and whether supporting documents such as PAN and Aadhaar cards were used. “We will also question Aware about why he approved the opening of these accounts in violation of established norms,” police officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said investigators would question both Kharat and Aware about the purpose behind opening the fake accounts and whether supporting documents such as PAN and Aadhaar cards were used. “We will also question Aware about why he approved the opening of these accounts in violation of established norms,” police officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aware’s counsel, Rahul Kasliwal, opposed the police custody plea, arguing that his client was elderly and suffering from cardiac-related ailments. “He will cooperate with the investigation,” Kasliwal told the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aware’s counsel, Rahul Kasliwal, opposed the police custody plea, arguing that his client was elderly and suffering from cardiac-related ailments. “He will cooperate with the investigation,” Kasliwal told the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Wednesday, the Sinnar police took Kharat into custody from Nashik Central Jail in connection with the same case. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till May 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Wednesday, the Sinnar police took Kharat into custody from Nashik Central Jail in connection with the same case. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till May 18. {{/usCountry}}

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