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Sinnar police arrest Kharat aide in fake accounts case

Hemantkumar Bhamare, inspector of Sinnar police station, told HT that police arrested Aware late on Wednesday for allegedly facilitating the opening of the fake accounts after 2016. Police produced him before a local court on Thursday, which remanded him to five days’ police custody.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik: Police arrested Namkaran Aware, a close aide of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and former secretary of a temple trust headed by him, in connection with the alleged opening of 32 fake accounts in a cooperative credit society in Kundewadi village of Sinnar tehsil in Nashik.

Sinnar police arrest Kharat aide in fake accounts case

Hemantkumar Bhamare, inspector of Sinnar police station, told HT that police arrested Aware late on Wednesday for allegedly facilitating the opening of the fake accounts after 2016. Police produced him before a local court on Thursday, which remanded him to five days’ police custody.

“Aware was the chairman of the cooperative society when these fake accounts were opened. During the investigation, we found that he had given approval for opening the accounts,” Bhamare said.

Public prosecutor Jagdish Patil informed the court that Aware allegedly received commissions from Kharat in transactions carried out through the fictitious accounts. Police sources said transactions worth over 50 lakh were allegedly conducted through these accounts.

The case came to light after Sinnar resident Narayan Ghotekar lodged a complaint on April 21 this year, alleging that an account had been opened in his name without his knowledge. Following the complaint, police registered an FIR against Kharat, the management and concerned staff of the cooperative society under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, misappropriation and other offences.

 
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