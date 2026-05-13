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Six devotees killed, 12 hurt in wall collapse near temple in Sangli

Six devotees died and 12 others were injured after a wall collapsed and tin sheds were struck by strong winds near Shri Margubai Devi temple near Motewadi village in Sangli on Tuesday

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:52 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Six devotees died and 12 others were injured after a wall collapsed and tin sheds were struck by strong winds near the Shri Margubai Devi temple near Motewadi village in Jat taluka in Sangli district on Tuesday.

Six devotees died and 12 others were injured after a wall collapsed and tin sheds were struck by strong winds near Shri Margubai Devi temple near Motewadi village in Sangli on Tuesday. (HT)

Police said a 9-foot-high wall near the temple suddenly collapsed amid gusty winds, trapping several devotees under the debris. The temple is around 3 km from Motewadi village in a relatively isolated area.

Sachin Thorbole, sub-divisional officer (Jat division) said the wall had been built around two years ago as a protective shelter near the temple. It was made of laterite stone, typically found in the Konkan region. Authorities are investigating whether poor construction or the impact of strong winds led to the collapse.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar Aba Lokhande, 80, and Mangal Bhausaheb More, 45, both residents of Pandozhari in Jat taluka; Sangita Ram Chaudhari, 42, from Takkalagi in Vijaypur district in Karnataka; Arun Vishnu Gejge, 14, and Sonya Laxman Gejge, 14, from Domnal in Vijaypur in Karnataka; and Kondiba Rauba Gejge, 65, from Daribadchi Jat taluka in Sangli district. The injured were shifted to Jat, Miraj and Vijaypur in Karnataka.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Six devotees killed, 12 hurt in wall collapse near temple in Sangli
Home / Cities / Pune / Six devotees killed, 12 hurt in wall collapse near temple in Sangli
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