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Six male accused in TCS-linked BPO case move court for bail

The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 2. Police have so far arrested seven accused, while one accused, Nida Khan, is allegedly absconding.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik: Six male accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-linked business process outsourcing (BPO) case have approached court seeking bail in two separate cases registered in Nashik.

Six male accused in TCS-linked BPO case move court for bail

Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar have filed bail applications in connection with a case registered at Deolali Police Station. Shaikh is accused of allegedly luring a junior female colleague on the pretext of marriage and engaging in a sexual relationship with her, while Attar has been accused of sexual harassment by the same complainant.

Attar’s defence counsel, Baba Sayyed, confirmed that the duo has moved the court for bail. The matter is scheduled to be heard on May 2.

Sayyed added that in a separate development, five accused in one of the eight cases registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station have also filed a bail application on April 20. The court is expected to hear that plea on April 28.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Six male accused in TCS-linked BPO case move court for bail
Home / Cities / Pune / Six male accused in TCS-linked BPO case move court for bail
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