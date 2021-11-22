Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Pune News / Six police stations in Pune now have child-friendly rooms
pune news

Six police stations in Pune now have child-friendly rooms

The Juvenile Justice Act 2015 stipulated that all departments working with children must be child friendly. For this purpose, special rooms have been set up on the premises of the police stations.
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta inaugurated the room at the Sinhagad road police station on Saturday. The city police set up its first child-friendly room at the Cantonment station in Camp in December 2020. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune Police have set up six child-friendly rooms at police stations on Sinhagad road, Dattawadi, Alankar, Kothrud, Warje Malwadi and Uttamnagar, under Zone III of the commissionerate, on the occasion of World Child Rights day.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta inaugurated the room at the Sinhagad road police station on Saturday. The city police set up its first child-friendly room at the Cantonment station in Camp in December 2020.

The Juvenile Justice Act 2015 stipulated that all departments working with children must be child friendly. All children in need of protection within the jurisdiction of the police station and in conflict with the law should be rehabilitated in a child-friendly environment. For this purpose, special rooms have been set up on the premises of the police stations.

According to the police, the main aim of the child friendly room initiative was to provide an environment that will enable children to report cases without fear and it will benefit even those children who have committed offences and ensure that repeat offenders and children from nearby communities are not engaged in criminal activities and, on the contrary, support police in prevention of crime.

RELATED STORIES

Also present on the occasion were Caroline Valter, founder CEO of Hope for The Children Foundation, joint CP (law and order) Ravindra Shisve, additional CP Rajendra Dahale, Pune Police psychology well-being group member Gayatri Kotbagi, actress Parna Pethe, former member of NCPCR Rupa Kapoor, District Child Protection Officer Param Anand, DCP (Zone III) Pournima Gaikwad, ACP (Sinhgad division) Sunil Pawar and ACP (Kothrud division) Gajanan Tonpe.

