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Siya did not want to visit Lohagad Fort, says mother

Pooja Goyal, mother of murder accused Siya Goyal, has claimed that her daughter had expressed reluctance to visit Lohagad Fort with her fiance Ketan Agarwal on June 18

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 05:10 AM IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Pune: Pooja Goyal, mother of murder accused Siya Goyal, has claimed that her daughter had expressed reluctance to visit Lohagad Fort with her fiance Ketan Agarwal on June 18, and his mother persuaded her to make the trip. She claimed their conversation about the plan was part of their chat history.

Pooja Goyal and Praveen Goyal, parents of Siya Goyal, speak to the media, in Pune, Maharashtra, Thursday. Pooja has claimed that her daughter had expressed reluctance to visit Lohagad Fort with her fiance Ketan Agarwal on June 18. (PTI)
Pooja Goyal and Praveen Goyal, parents of Siya Goyal, speak to the media, in Pune, Maharashtra, Thursday. Pooja has claimed that her daughter had expressed reluctance to visit Lohagad Fort with her fiance Ketan Agarwal on June 18. (PTI)

“On the evening of June 17, Siya and Ketan had a video call, during which Ketan asked her to accompany him to Lohagad. During the call, Ketan’s mother also spoke to Siya and urged her to go with him. Siya told her that she did not want to go trekking as there was a function scheduled for the following day and she wanted to rest,” her mother claimed.

Ketan died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort. Police are investigating it as a suspected murder case. His fiancee, Siya, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and are currently in police custody as the probe continues.

Pooja said that Siya never expressed any dissatisfaction regarding the marriage. She noted that the family was unaware of Chetan’s existence, emphasising that since the engagement, her daughter had communicated exclusively with Ketan.

 
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