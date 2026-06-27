Siya did not want to visit Lohagad Fort, says mother

Pune: Pooja Goyal, mother of murder accused Siya Goyal, has claimed that her daughter had expressed reluctance to visit Lohagad Fort with her fiance Ketan Agarwal on June 18, and his mother persuaded her to make the trip. She claimed their conversation about the plan was part of their chat history.

Pooja Goyal and Praveen Goyal, parents of Siya Goyal, speak to the media, in Pune, Maharashtra, Thursday. Pooja has claimed that her daughter had expressed reluctance to visit Lohagad Fort with her fiance Ketan Agarwal on June 18. (PTI)

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“On the evening of June 17, Siya and Ketan had a video call, during which Ketan asked her to accompany him to Lohagad. During the call, Ketan’s mother also spoke to Siya and urged her to go with him. Siya told her that she did not want to go trekking as there was a function scheduled for the following day and she wanted to rest,” her mother claimed.

Ketan died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort. Police are investigating it as a suspected murder case. His fiancee, Siya, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and are currently in police custody as the probe continues.

Pooja said that Siya never expressed any dissatisfaction regarding the marriage. She noted that the family was unaware of Chetan’s existence, emphasising that since the engagement, her daughter had communicated exclusively with Ketan.

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{{^usCountry}} “... If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. The family had so much hope for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There were so many expectations, so much affection. Ketan’s family also treated Siya with great affection and love. All the functions were going well. They had also organised many programmes for her birthday celebration. If we felt that Siya was having some problem or was not able to talk to Ketan, then they would discuss with us... Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage... We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan... I don’t believe that she agreed (to commit the crime), but if the investigation reveals she is guilty, then give her the harshest punishment... For the marriage, they booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was ₹3 crore, and we had to spend ₹5 crore on the wedding…” said Pooja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “... If anyone is at fault in this, they should be given the harshest punishment. Even if it includes my daughter. The family had so much hope for Siya and Ketan’s marriage. There were so many expectations, so much affection. Ketan’s family also treated Siya with great affection and love. All the functions were going well. They had also organised many programmes for her birthday celebration. If we felt that Siya was having some problem or was not able to talk to Ketan, then they would discuss with us... Siya never expressed any displeasure about this marriage... We did not know anything about Chetan. Ever since the engagement, she only spoke to Ketan... I don’t believe that she agreed (to commit the crime), but if the investigation reveals she is guilty, then give her the harshest punishment... For the marriage, they booked Ananta Resort in Udaipur. The cost was ₹3 crore, and we had to spend ₹5 crore on the wedding…” said Pooja. {{/usCountry}}

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