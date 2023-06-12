Smart City digging work creates water pipeline leakages at 12 places in Baner-Balewadi

Residents of Baner and Balewadi are up in arms against the smart city programme and the newly laid water pipelines which have been breached at least over a dozen places leading to water leaks and spillage.

The water pipelines were installed last month and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was present for the inauguration. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The residents have demanded immediate repairs or complete replacement of the water pipelines. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after getting rap from the Bombay High Court for its failure to supply water to the area residents, had recently laid a robust water supply infrastructure under 24x7 water supply scheme.

The area residents stated that due to digging work carried out by the smart city project, breaches cum leakages were observed at least twelve spots. Following the citizen complaints, the smart city administration sent a detailed report to the private contractors asking them to compensate for the repair work to be carried out at those spots.

Sneha Bokil, a resident of Gini Viviana Society said, “We have been facing water issues for several years. The current problem is due to the careless work carried out by the contractors of smart city project, whose bulldozers knocked off the water supply lines due to which several leakages have developed. The water department must find the contractor and ensure that the area gets adequate water supply at high pressure.”

Mohit Salunke, another resident said, “The PMC water department is not keeping tab on digging work of private contractors which led to the current issue. We want the water pipelines be repaired at the earliest.”

The water pipelines were installed last month and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was present for the inauguration. Recently, when a metered based checking was undertaken, the breaches were found by the water supply department and citizens.

PMC water supply department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “We are working on the issue and the contractor has instructed us to carry out the repairs at the earliest.”

Baner- Balewadi, Wagholi, Hinjewadi, Bavdhan, Pashan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wakad, and other regions of Pune district had been facing severe water crisis. The Housing societies forum estimated that in Pune district the housing societies were collectively spending over ₹300- ₹400 crore per month on private water tankers.

Areas where leaks were found

-Ganraj Chowk

-In front of Café Irani

-Ashtavinayak Chowk, Patil vasti

-Near Perfect Ten Society

-Madhuban Chowk – two places

-Near Wonder Park Society

-Near BSNL office

-At BSNL office service road

-Near Gini Viviana Society

-Balewadi octroi post

