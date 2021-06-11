Social distancing goes for a toss as Punekars go on shopping spree

PUNE The markets at Raviwar peth, Appa Balwant Chowk and Bohri Ali witnessed huge crowds as people stepped out for shopping on Thursday. People were seen flouting Covid-19 safety precautions, many were seen without face masks and flouting social distancing norms.

The area near the markets also witnessed heavy traffic chaos throughout the day.

“For last two months everything was closed and I wanted to buy some plastic sheets to cover our balcony from rains and so today I went to Bohri Ali market. There was heavy rush there,” said Shweta Gandhi, a visitor at the market.

Another citizen Pritesh Jogdand who had come along with his family, said, “Though the school classes are going to be online, still we have to buy books, stationery items and rain-related things for children. Accordingly, we came to purchase various household things and study material at Raviwar Peth and Appa Balwant Chowk market.”

“I saw many of them not wearing masks properly. Stepping out in public without following proper safety measures is risky,” he said.

Raviwar peth and Bohri Ali markets are famous for household things like plastic material, groceries, kitchen wear and electronic gadgets needed in the kitchen, gardening items, clothes and rainy wear among others.

Jitendra Mhatre, a kitchen wear shop owner, said, “Since we have reopened the shops, slowly the crowd is increasing.”

“As monsoon is around the corner, people are coming to buy household things. We are maintaining proper social distance and customers are allowed to enter the shops if they are wearing face mask,” he said.