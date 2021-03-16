Social worker, civil service aspirant Dhanashri now fights for life

Dhanashri Kumbhar, a 27-year-old civil service aspirant, was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw on March 2 in Shivane when she was crossing the road on her way to library as part of preparations for competitive exam next week.

During the mishap, Dhanashri sustained serious head injuries, leading her to slip into coma.

After 14 days, journalism graduate and a social worker is battling for life at Navale hospital with her family struggling to collect the funds for her treatment.

Dhanashri who had started to prepare for competitive exams after completing a master’s in journalism and mass communication from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)’s department of journalism (Ranade Institute) also used to teach poor students without charging any fees.

Neurosurgeon Dr Nikhil Talathi’s team at Navale hospital is conducting the treatment of Dhanashri.

“She has Diffuse Axonal Injury (DAI). She has suffered a severe head injury. She has been in a coma stage. After 14 days, her condition has not deteriorated which is a good sign according to me. She has shown slow improvement in these 14 days. It is difficult for me to say when she will she recover completely,” said Dr Nikhil Talathi.

The doctors have now pegged expenditure for her treatment at around 15-20 lakh, something the family is not able to raise on their own.

Dhanashri, an eldest among three siblings, is a daughter of cab driver. Owing to the family’s economic condition, her friends and classmates have started crowdfunding to raise the funds for her treatment.

“It has been 14 days since she has been comatose. Doctors have told us that it is uncertain how much time will be required to recover. The minimum expenditure of 15-20 lakh is estimated for her treatment. We cannot afford this much expenditure. We have been trying to get financial help for her treatment,” said Omkar Kumbhar, Dhanashri’s younger brother.

After completing her journalism course in 2016, Dhanashri used to teach in Aadishakti Career Guidance Centre in Pirangut. She was about to appear for the state civil service preliminary exam which was earlier scheduled on March 14 which was later deferred to March 21. However, her dream has hit a roadblock due to injuries, felt her friends.

This was her second attempt at this exam. She was also an active in the student rights movement.

“Dhanashri is a brave girl and a fighter. We are hopeful that she will fight with this situation as well. We have been trying to collect help for her,” said Sharad Bodage, Dhanashri’s classmate from Ranade Institute.

Dhanashri’s family alleged that police have not taken the investigated case properly and even after 14 days have failed to nab the reckless autorickshaw driver.

“I have personally tried to gather information about that autorickshaw, but police still haven’t arrested anyone,” Kumbhar said.

Police officials however said that the investigation has been going on.

“We are conducting the investigation. There were 10-12 auto-rickshaws on that road during the time of the accident. So now we are trying to investigate who has hit her,” said Shivdas Gaikwad police sub-inspector Ramnagar

Police Chowki under Warje Malwadi police station.