Social worker Sindhutai Sapkal laid to rest with full state honours

Sindhutai Sapkal, a prominent social worker, was buried at the Thosar Paga burial ground on Wednesday in the presence of dignitaries, senior officials of the Pune district administration and the police department. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 05:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Sindhutai Sapkal, a prominent social worker, who passed away on Tuesday, was buried at Pune with full state honours.

Sapkal, 74, fondly called the “mother of orphaned children”, died at a private hospital following a brief illness.

She was buried at the Thosar Paga burial ground on Wednesday as per the traditions of the Mahanubhav sect in the presence of dignitaries, senior officials of the Pune district administration and the police department, along with people from different walks of life who paid their last respects to Sapkal.

Sapkal, according to doctors, had undergone a hernia operation a month ago and was recuperating in the hospital at the time of her death.

Sapkal ran an orphanage called ‘Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha’ in Manjri near Hadapsar. Born on November 14, 1948, at Pimpri Meghe village in Wardha district, Sapkal recently won Padma Shri in 2021.

Being an unwanted child, she was nicknamed ‘Chindhi’ (a torn piece of cloth). Her father was keen on educating Sindhutai, much against the wishes of her mother. Poverty, family responsibilities and an early marriage forced her to quit formal education after she passed 4th grade.

RELATED STORIES

She devoted her entire life to orphans. She is fondly called ‘Mai’ (mother) and has taken care of over 1,000 children. Sindhutai ensured that the award money she got was used to buy land to make a home for orphaned children.

The orphanage Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha has its building at Manjari with all modern facilities. In 2010, her life story was made into a Marathi biopic.

Besides the Padma Shri award, Sapkal had received more than 750 awards and honours. She used the award money to build shelters for orphans.

