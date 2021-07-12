Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Society maintenance according to flat area: deputy registrar of housing societies

In a case involving a resident of Treasure Park society, the deputy registrar of cooperative housing societies announced that housing societies should charge maintenance that is proportionate to the flat area
By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:42 PM IST
In a case involving a resident of Treasure Park society, the deputy registrar of cooperative housing societies announced that housing societies should charge maintenance that is proportionate to the flat area.

Treasure Park society member Neelam Patil had filed a complaint with the deputy register objecting to recover the same maintenance from each flat holder. Treasure Park society which is located at Aranyeshwar charges the same maintenance for each 2 BHK, 3 BHO and 4 BHK flat holders.

Patil objected to it and demanded a charge in proportion to the flat area, and deputy register Digvijay Rathod held a hearing for the same.

Rathod issued the order on July 8, 2021 and accepted the points made by Patil in her application.

The housing society should apply for the monthly maintenance as proportionate to the area of each flat holder.

“The maintenance fee should be charged as per the act. Whatever excess amount collected by the society from small flat holders should be adjusted in future,” Rathod said.

In a domino effect, Rathod’s order could now be applied by housing societies across the city.

