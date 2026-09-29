Solapur bans fodder transport outside district as water scarcity worsens

PUNE:

With fodder stocks in Solapur expected to last only till December, the district administration has banned the transportation and sale outside the district of all types of fodder and silage produced locally. The order - issued by district collector and district disaster management authority chairman S Kartikeyan under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 - will remain in force till June 30, 2027.

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The decision follows a joint assessment by the deputy commissioner of animal husbandry and the agriculture and animal husbandry departments, which found that existing fodder stocks in the district are sufficient for livestock for only about 120 days. The administration reasoned that allowing locally-produced fodder and silage to be transported to other districts/states for sale could further deplete stocks and lead to a shortage for livestock owners. Officials also cited the possibility of law-and-order problems if farmers are unable to procure fodder. The restriction also comes amid reports of rising fodder and cattle-feed prices, crop losses and declining milk production from farmers across Solapur. So much so that farmers and activists have sought fodder camps and direct supplies to the affected villages.

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{{^usCountry}} “The government should start fodder camps or at least start providing fodder to farmers in affected regions and villages so that the local dairy economy can sustain,” said Ashok More, a farmer from Upalai village in Madha taluka. More has four buffaloes, two cows and 12 goats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government should start fodder camps or at least start providing fodder to farmers in affected regions and villages so that the local dairy economy can sustain,” said Ashok More, a farmer from Upalai village in Madha taluka. More has four buffaloes, two cows and 12 goats. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Bidve, a farmer from Malshiras taluka, said that the water shortage has been followed by a fodder crisis, with prices rising steadily. “Already we are facing water shortage and now the fodder crisis is haunting us. The rates of fodder and dairy feed are rising day by day. How can we manage things?” Bidve said. He also questioned the restriction saying that farmers in border talukas such as Malshiras and Sangola often procure fodder from nearby areas. “Now we will have to travel further for fodder, which is unnecessary,” he said. According to Bidve, green maize fodder in his area is currently selling at about ₹2,500 a guntha compared to the earlier ₹1,500-1,800; while murghas is being sold at around ₹100 a kg compared to the earlier ₹50-75 depending on quality.

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Farmers have also raised concerns over the availability of crop residue, which is normally used as cattle feed, as crop losses increase. The collector said that the objective of the order is to ensure that locally-produced fodder remains available for livestock in Solapur and to prevent a shortage in the coming months. The administration has directed the police, revenue, agriculture, animal husbandry and transport departments, as well as local self-government bodies, to enforce the order.

Assessment of crop damage begins

Meanwhile, the Solapur administration has begun assessment of crop damage across all 11 talukas from September 28. The exercise is aimed at identifying farmers eligible for government assistance following crop losses attributed to inadequate rainfall.

“The assessment will be carried out by visiting the field of every farmer so that the actual crop loss is accurately recorded and eligible farmers can receive government assistance without delay,” Kartikeyan said.

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The administration has set a target of completing the assessment within eight days. Teams comprising talathis, circle officers and agricultural assistants have been formed to visit farms and record crop losses.

Once the exercise is completed, a consolidated report will be submitted to the state government following which, relief will be provided to eligible farmers as per government norms.