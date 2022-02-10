Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Somaiya attack: BJP meets home secy; Cong opposes planned felicitation
pune news

Somaiya attack: BJP meets home secy; Cong opposes planned felicitation

Days after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was manhandled on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises, the BJP has decided he will be felicitated on the stairs of the PMC building on Friday
Congress party workers protest against PM Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament at Pune Municipal Corporation near BJP city office in Pune, on Thursday.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByManasi Deshpande

PUNE Days after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was manhandled on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises, the BJP has decided he will be felicitated on the stairs of the PMC building on Friday.

However, the Congress has opposed the move and has given a letter to the PMC administration objecting to the event.

The BJP will felicitate its leader a day before a party delegation comprising members of parliament, along with Somaiya, met Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and demanded action against Pune Police for the alleged security lapse that led to the assault by Shiv Sena activists. During the meeting BJP members including Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak, Girish Bapat and Raksha Khadse briefed the home secretary, requesting Bhalla to review the security system so that such attacks could be avoided.

Last week, Kirit Somaiya was manhandled during his visit to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by Shiv Sena workers. Somaiya was visiting the PMC headquarters to submit a complaint to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. He had alleged financial irregularities in the setting up of Covid-19 jumbo hospitals.

“We have come to know that BJP is planning to felicitate former MP Kirit Somaiya. Like the prime minister their local leaders also mislead people. The building of the PMC is a government building and political functions are not allowed on its premises. If the BJP tries to hold such a programme then the Congress karyakartas will not let that happen. On behalf of the Congress city unit we have given a letter to the municipal commissioner. The PMC administration should also take cognisance of this. Political events have never been held on these premises, ever. We will not let this happen,” said Mohan Joshi, senior Congress leader from the city.

The BJP city unit chief Jagdish Mulik said a letter has been sent to higher authorities regarding the investigation of the attack. “We have now invited him once again on Friday and we will felicitate him. The programme will be held on the stairs on which he was attacked and manhandled. We will welcome him and felicitate him on these stairs,” Mulik said.

