Home / Cities / Pune News / Southern Army commander pays homage to Kargil War heroes
pune news

Southern Army commander pays homage to Kargil War heroes

Pune: Headquarters Southern Command on Monday celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the Indian Armed Forces victory over Pakistan in 1999
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:11 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: Headquarters Southern Command on Monday celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the Indian Armed Forces victory over Pakistan in 1999. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 in remembrance for those who fought bravely at the icy heights with valour, defeating the enemy.

Lt Gen JS Nain, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Army, in a solemn wreath laying ceremony held at the National War memorial, paid tribute to the bravehearts of Kargil War.

Maj Gen Hukkur AK (retd), the senior most veteran from Pune, also laid wreath and paid homage to the Kargil War heroes. A weeklong celebration activities were organised across all military stations in Southern Command wherein Gallantry Award winners, veterans and Veer Naaris were felicitated during various events.

“Kargil veterans are a source of inspiration to all of us in the Armed Forces and the nation. Their supreme sacrifice and service can never be forgotten,” said the Army Commander. He felicitated the veterans present at the National War Memorial. During his interaction he gave assurance to all the veterans that the Indian Army is moving very strongly in the right directions as set by them and is absolutely committed and ready for any eventuality.

The ceremony was conducted keeping strict Covid protocols with limited attendance.

