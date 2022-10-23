Southwest monsoon exits from country; Pune reported 303.5mm rainfall in October

Delayed monsoon withdrawal took Pune city’s total rainfall to 1,094.4 mm, while 28% of this was reported in October (till 23 October), according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Pune usually records 69 mm of rainfall in October, but this year it recorded 303.5 mm rainfall. And 790.9 mm rainfall was recorded between June 1 and September 30 this year, said officials.

The IMD on Sunday declared the withdrawal of southwest monsoon over Pune, the rest of Maharashtra, and the country. Last year the monsoon withdrawal was scheduled on October 17.

This year Maharashtra recorded a total of 1,352 mm rainfall which is almost 24 per cent surplus rainfall as compared to the seasonal average.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that satellite pictures show that moisture has depleted from more areas of the northern part of Maharashtra. Now monsoon has withdrawn from the state officially.

“However, in the southern-central part of the state, moisture is still persisting. So, in the afternoon/evening time there are chances of thunder activity and lightning. But subsequently, from October 23 there is a drastic reduction in moisture level,” said Kashyapi.

“The Bay of Bengal system is likely to move towards coastal areas of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal (WB). So, in Maharashtra, during Diwali, won’t witness rainfall. We are likely to get mainly clear skies, with occasional partly cloudy conditions,” he said.