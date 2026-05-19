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Special court for fast-track trial in Nasrapur minor rape-murder case

The trial will be conducted before district judge 6 and special sessions judge SR Salunkhe under tight security arrangements.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: A special court has been constituted in Pune following directives from the Bombay High Court to conduct a speedy day-to-day trial in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Nasrapur village of Pune district. Hearings are scheduled to begin on May 21, officials said on Monday.

Special court for fast-track trial in Nasrapur minor rape-murder case

The trial will be conducted before district judge 6 and special sessions judge SR Salunkhe under tight security arrangements. The prosecution is also expected to move an application seeking a court-monitored inspection of the crime scene at the commencement of the trial.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar said the prosecution would seek expeditious completion of the trial and strict punishment for the accused.

“We filed the chargesheet within 14 days and will make every effort to ensure the trial is concluded in the shortest possible time in accordance with law,” he said.

The case pertains to the alleged rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village under Rajgad police station limits in Pune rural on May 1. Police registered an FIR at around 2.07 am on May 2 against accused Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble.

Officials said a special investigation team (SIT) formed under the supervision of Gill completed the probe within two weeks and submitted a nearly 1,100-page chargesheet before the special court in Pune late on May 16.

According to the prosecution, the chargesheet includes forensic and technical evidence such as CCTV footage, forensic science laboratory reports, medical evidence and witness testimonies, including “last seen together” statements.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Special court for fast-track trial in Nasrapur minor rape-murder case
Home / Cities / Pune / Special court for fast-track trial in Nasrapur minor rape-murder case
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