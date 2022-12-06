Special vax drive for measles across Maharashtra

State health minister Tanaji Sawant has ordered a special vaccination drive for Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) as per the recommendation of the state task force for measles control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Sawant held a video conference with divisional commissioners, collectors, municipal corporation commissioners, CEO ZP and officials from state and district health departments.

“This special vaccination drive will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is December 15 to 25 this year and the second phase is January 15 to 25, 2023. These special programmes will cover children who have missed even one MMR vaccine dose. The vaccinations will be given four weeks apart.,” said Sawant.

He added that district and municipal corporation health departments are directed to prepare a list of beneficiaries at the local levels.

“Additional vaccination drives are to be organised by the health department at local levels. Human resources should be mobilised and awareness regarding the campaign should be raised,” said Sawant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Suryakant Deokar, an immunisation officer at the PMC health department, stated that 83 suspected cases of measles were discovered in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) between November 28 and December 5.

“So far, 83 suspected cases have been discovered. However, testing and the survey are still going on in the surrounding areas. Vaccination drives are also being held in hotspots throughout Pune, “Deokar stated.

Till Monday, Maharashtra has reported at least 859 confirmed children with measles infection with over 13,509 suspected cases. However, as opposed to earlier, these cases have seen a spread to 17 districts and municipal corporations across the state. There are now 109 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported cases. Also, 18 deaths due to Measles have been reported so far, confirmed by the health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of these 18 deaths, 12 are from Mumbai, 3 from Bhiwandi, 2 from Thane region and 1 from Vasai-Virar.