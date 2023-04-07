4 killed as car rams into parked truck on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationery truck parked along the roadside near Urse toll plaza on Thursday evening. The probe suggests that the truck driver had halted the heavy vehicle on the highway to attend to nature’s call, said the police. The accident led to traffic congestion on the highway, said police. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Mauli Babasaheb Kunjir, a resident of Katraj, Ankesh Kumar Saket, Siya Charan Saket and Dharmendra Jayprakash Kumar. Officials are yet to collect more information about other victims.

According to police, Mauli Kunjir is an architect and the others were working with him.

Lata Phad, highway safety patrol SP, Pune region said, “The victims were heading towards Pune from Mumbai. At around 4.30 pm, the driver lost control at a turn near Urse toll plaza. Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died in the mishap.”

A team of local police, state highway police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the nearby hospital.

The accident led to traffic congestion on the highway, added the police.

Halting is not allowed along the 95 km expressway that connects Pune and Mumbai. Despite warnings by highway police and fines imposed, drivers continue to indulge in this offence by parking at roadside.