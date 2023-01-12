SpiceJet flight returns to Pune airport after take-off due to technical glitch

Flyers faced inconvenience as a SpiceJet Ahmedabad-bound flight returned to Pune airport after taking off on Thursday early morning.

Flyer Bankim Pandey tweeted, “SpiceJet Flight sg1078 Pune-Ahmedabad scheduled departure 8 pm. Revised departure 00:00 am. Revised departure 3:30 am. Boarding started 4:00 am. Emergency landing after 5 min on Pune airport”.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On January 11, 2023, SpiceJet flight SG 1078 returned to Pune due to a technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing and no ‘emergency’ was declared. Earlier in the day, the flight’s scheduled departure time had been revised and passengers were duly informed beforehand at 4.35 pm about the revised departure time so that they could plan for their travel to the airport accordingly. Passengers were served refreshments at the airport as well. Majority of the passengers were accommodated on alternate flights today (Thursday) while some opted for a full refund.”