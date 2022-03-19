Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU begins releasing results of semester exams
pune news

SPPU begins releasing results of semester exams

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring the results of its semester examinations
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring the results of its semester examinations. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring the results of its semester examinations. The SPPU is planning to complete the result declaration process by May 15.

Currently, the results of engineering, pharmacy, management and some other streams are been declared by this weekend.

“The examination of engineering and pharmacy is completed and so we are declaring their results now. In this week, few more results of various other streams will be declared, as the examination is still going on.To declare results of all the 284 courses and 6,862 subjects will take time and result declaration process will be completed by May 15,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, for this second-semester examination around 0.615 million students from various streams are appearing for the exams from more than 350 affiliated colleges to SPPU from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. With 284 courses in post graduate and undergraduate, there are 6,862 subjects. While for 1,600 subjects there are two mediums of appearing for the exams with English and Marathi.

RELATED STORIES

Kiran Jonge a second-year pharmacy student said, “As our exams are completed and we are eagerly waiting for our results to be declared. The questions sets were tough this year compared to earlier online exams held during the lockdown and peak pandemic period.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP